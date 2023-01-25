The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from this home on East Wichita Street on Tuesday evening. (Image: KTAL staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is still on the scene after a single-story, wood-frame home caught on fire in the Highland/Stoner Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

SFD’s Brian Watson said fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a residence in the 400 block of East Wichita Street around 6:20 p.m. It took seven fire units and 21 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Watson reported the home’s occupant escaped unharmed and has access to family that will take care of needed resources. A press release stated that members of the Shreveport Fire Department suffered no injuries.

SFD put out a fire in this East Wichita Street home on the evening of January 24. (Image: KTAL staff)

Fire crews will assess the damage after checking the home for hotspots.

Watson said the presence or lack of smoke detectors in the home has not yet been determined, but fire investigators are on the property to determine the cause of the fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau asks that if you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please get in touch with them at 318-673-6740.



