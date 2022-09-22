(KLFY) — A number of robo-calls have gone out around Louisiana today, reporting fake ‘active shooter’ situations at a number of schools, though according to Louisiana State Police, no actual active shooter incidents have occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said Louisiana isn’t alone in being hit by these hoax calls and texts. He noted at least 10 other states reported similar activity this week alone.

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet explained that his department was warned about the calls being made, and he told News 10 he sent officers to the town’s two schools just to be safe. He reiterated, though, that no shooting situations have actually occurred. Officers, he said, will remain onsite at schools until dismissal today.

Crochet said his department put out a warning on Facebook to let parents know that any incoming calls today were fake. As the afternoon progressed, more and more parents noted in Facebook comments that other parishes had also been hit, with reports stretching from Beauregard Parish in the west to St. Mary Ouachita Parish in the north to St. Mary Parish in the south, and in Mansfield, La.

None of the agencies we spoke to today said they had any leads on who could be behind the calls.

Lafayette Parish Sherriff’s Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponsetti said her department has been in contact the parish school district and is keeping an eye on other investigations in surrounding parishes.