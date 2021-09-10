September is NICU Awareness Month

DOTHAN, Ala.(WDHN) — It’s NICU Awareness Month, and many are taking this time as a way to support local healthcare workers and parents who interact with the NICU unit on a day-to-day basis.

One out of every ten births are premature, and that translates into 380,000 premature births nationwide. This is an important fact that people should know during September’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Awareness month.

“It is very important to provide that care here in our community for our moms that live here and are not able to travel,” said Southeast Health NICU Clinical Supervisor, Wendy Reynolds said.

Southeast Health has a level-three NICU that has been around for a little more than seven years, and it offers families the opportunity to have their babies cared for regionally rather than having to travel.

“It’s much more convenient for parents to be here in their community to watch their babies grow and be able to go home rather than having to go north towards Montgomery or Birmingham,” Reynolds said.

After seeing her own child in the NICU, Reynolds was motivated to become a NICU nurse.

“After seeing his nurse that took care of him in the NICU and how awesome they were and how they made me feel ready to take care of my baby once when I went home,” Reynolds said. “Was just something I wanted to be able to do for mothers who were in that same situation.”

Southeast Health has about 1,600 births per year and over the last three years that has averaged out to about five percent being admitted to the NICU admissions.

If you want to raise awareness to the NICU, you can wear the color green throughout the month, as well as thank your local healthcare workers.