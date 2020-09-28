Safe practices for home heating during this coming fall season

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is reminding all residents to practice safe home heating as our state prepares for the first dip in temperatures this fall season.

Here are the list of top safety tips offered by SFM:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extensions cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your homes

All of these tips and videos can also be found on the SFM social media pages.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, it is also important to have planned and practiced escape routes for your home that includes knowing two ways out of every room.

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fires departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

