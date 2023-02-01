LOUISIANA. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather expected to hit us soon, and already arrived in some parts of the region, it is important to know simple driving tips that can keep you, and the drivers around you, safe. Deidra Druilhet, Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, told us one important step to driving in rainy and cold conditions.

“Plan out those different tasks that [you] may need to get done [that day], pay attention to… what the local weather reports are saying in terms of that timeframe, when the possible whether could be expected in their particular area.”

Officer Javier Leija of the Louisiana State Police said that they commonly see hydroplaning accidents during this weather that could be prevented by simply slowing down.

“What we mainly see as a state police on these crashes on the Interstate when it rains, people still think they can drive 70 miles an hour or faster, which is not the case because you could hit a pocket of water and hydroplane right off the interstate and hit a tree or hit someone else.”