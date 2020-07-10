Rapides Regional Medical Center modifies visitor policy

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 10, 2020 – Beginning Saturday, July 11, Rapides Regional Medical Center will once again modify its inpatient visitation policy to allow one designated visitor per patient’s hospital stay.

“We know families are an important part of the healing process,” said Chief Nursing Office Barbara Griffin, MSN, RN, NE-BC. “However, with the increased numbers of COVID-19 in our community, it is in the best interest of our patients and staff to scale back the numbers of visitors we see coming through our doors each day.

“Instead of limiting all visitors, we are limiting the number of visitors to one per patient.”

All visitors for patients should enter Rapides Regional Medical Center through the Medical Terrace first floor entrance Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and through the Emergency Department entrance on Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No visitors will be allowed entrance after 5:30 p.m. (Visitors for Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital may still enter at the Scott Street entrance, open 24/7.) All visitors will be required to provide and wear their own mask for the duration of their visit. Visitors without masks will not be allowed to enter.

Visiting hours for critical care patients located in our Intensive Care Units are 4 p.m.-5 p.m. daily. There will be a 15-minute post-surgical visit allowed in these two units.

COVID patients remain in isolation with no visitors allowed, although TeleVisiting is available for them. COVID patients are located in a designated area and separate from other non-COVID patients.

Limited visitation allows:

One dedicated caregiver per inpatient, per stay.

One dedicated parent/caregiver for pediatric or mentally disabled patients who cannot be left alone.

One dedicated caregiver/driver for outpatient surgery, cath lab and/or testing.

On dedicated parent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

One dedicated family member for those where end of life care is being given.

One visitor per surgery and heart cath, procedures.

No visitors under the age of 15.

RRMC is following CDC-recommended protocols that may necessitate further changes to our visitation policy.