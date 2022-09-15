SANTA ROSA, CA. (BRPROUD) — Raising Cane’s Founder and Co-CEO has made a $100,000 donation to a national organization, Canine Companions.

Canine Companions is an organization that was created to enhance the lives of those with disabilities by providing service dogs at no charge.

After a successful Peanuts merchandise sale, founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, was on a tour of the Canine Companions training center, where he then presented a check for $100,000 to Canine Companions’ CEO, Paige Mazzoni.

“As a lifelong Peanuts fan, it was an honor to work with Mrs. Schulz to support this great organization,” Todd Graves said. “At Raising Cane’s, pet welfare is a core focus of our active community involvement, and we support thousands of organizations across the county. We are proud to partner with Canine Companions to give people the ability to live with greater independence.”

“Given Raising Cane’s’ commitment to animals and Canine Companions’ mission to provide enhanced independence through expertly trained service dogs, partnering is a seamless fit,” Mazzoni said. “Raising Cane’s’ generous support will help move our mission forward. We’re grateful to connect an additional layer of support through Jean Schulz to bring this partnership full circle.”