MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols.

For a second consecutive weekend, Memphians are pounding the pavement in honor of Nichols. It’s a declaration coming after the death of the 29-year-old father who died three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop last month.

“He should be alive today. Justice for Tyre Nichols. No justice in Memphis, no peace,” said Jamilla Counts.

Saturday local organizations joined forces for what’s described as a day of action, where they demanded more transparency and accountability among police.

“Tyre Nichols, his body, his living cannot be returned to us in this side of eternity, but we can hold the people responsible and that’s what we intend to do,” Rev. Andre E Johnson said.

Among those in attendance were families that lost loved ones to police brutality, like Veda Washington whose nephew Alton Sterling died back in 2016.

“Every time one of them gets killed, it’s very important that the people come and share love and solidarity with the family because had it not been for the world coming out to share love with me, I don’t know what I would have done,” Washington said.

For more than eight hours, protesters blocked the intersection of Poplar and Danny Thomas. It’s a move they believe is symbolic of their commitment.

“Definitely motivated by the desire to see the change and so that’s why we’re out here. We need change and we don’t want to keep coming out here over and over again,” Rachel Spriggs said.

Organizers are planning to keep demonstrations up until all their demands are met. The Shelby County District Attorney says that additional charges could be forthcoming.