By and large, gun legislation isn’t on the ballot for all but two states. (Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport started a new program for teens and families affected by gun violence.

The unique program called P.R.O.T.E.C.T. stands for protecting resources and outreach tools for every child and teen. The program provides intervention for gunshot victims 17 and younger.

P.R.O.T.E.C.T focuses on the aftermath of the shootings. Including unanticipated financial issues, mental health resources, and other tools that may aid a family in coping with the effects of gun violence.

“The reason that we are here tonight is to try to get the word out about this program. There are other programs similar to this across the nation,” LSUHS Pediatric Coordinator Michael Nolan said. “One of the biggest and most important things is to get families to enroll in this program is for them to be familiar with us before they get to the hospital.”

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport partnered with Broadmoor Presbyterian Church for Tuesday’s information session.

Nolan called gun violence a public health epidemic in Shreveport.