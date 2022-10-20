NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new oral history project tells the story of more than 100 men serving life sentences at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Dr. Marcus Kondkar is a sociology professor at Loyola and also one of the men behind The Visiting Room Project.

According to Kondkar, “What happens especially in a life sentence is not only that you are incarcerated, but you’re also rendered invisible and silenced.”

The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking about their experiences in jail and where they are today, to the crimes they committed.

Jared Lanclow is serving a life sentence. He appears in the project stating, “I’m serving a life sentence. I was convicted of second-degree murder. I’ve currently been incarcerated for the last 21 years. I was 18 years old when I was arrested.”

Calvin Duncan was exonerated after 28 years at Angola, and he’s the other driving force of the project, born out of his relationships with the inmates. According to Duncan, an inmate transforms over time.

“Guys in prison want people to know even if I’d done some harm, I’m redeeming myself. What wrong with guys in prison saying every day I’m doing something to redeem whatever wrong I’ve done,” said Duncan.

The Visiting Room Project is not intended to judge guilt on the innocence of its subjects. What is intended is the authenticity of telling the stories of the men.

“I just want people to see them for who they are,” said Kondkar.