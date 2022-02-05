BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Poison Control officials want to make sure the 60 million people who have ordered at-home COVID-19 test kits are being careful with the contents.

“Across the country right now, poison centers are getting a lot of calls due to kind of an unintended consequence of the test kits coming out,” Poison Control Media Specialist Mike McCormick said.

Each at-home testing kit comes with a tube or two. The tubes contain the extraction reagent. That reagent is toxic.

It’s important to store them in hard-to-reach or secure places, so children can’t get to them.

“Now, the good news is there’s not enough in there that it’s more than likely going to be a fatal toxin, but we have run into a problem,” McCormick said.

That problem is storing tests in areas like the bathroom or not throwing them away after use.

Mccormick said people are mistaking the reagent for their eye drops.

“Burning is the thing that you’re really going to come up with,” McCormick said. “And the eye is, you know, obviously very fragile and so you’re going to know it right away when you do it and it is definitely uncomfortable.”

Mccormick said in this scenario, immediately wash your eyes in warm water for at least 30 seconds, then call poison control.

Their hotline number is 1-800-222-1222.