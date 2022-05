BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice or OJJ is ending in-person visitations for now because of the presence of COVID-19.

Details about this decision can be found below:

Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has temporarily suspended in-person visitations at all secure care facilities. In an effort to mitigate the spread, all complexes have been placed on precautionary quarantine effective May 26, 2022. Isolation protocols, sanitization checklist, and PPE distribution will continue at all secure care facilities to help protect youth and staff. OJJ understands the importance of visitation for both families and youth, and will continue to make virtual visits accessible. OJJ will resume in-person visitations at its secure care facilities on Saturday, June 11, 2022 & Sunday, June 12, 2022.

OJJ is providing information about the coronavirus here.