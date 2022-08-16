BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. are big fans of desserts, and pie is no exception. According to one source, America purchased more than 3.6 million pies through Instacart in 2021.

While apple pie appears to hold the title as America’s favorite flavor of the baked pastry, another type of pie is celebrated on August 15, which is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

Fans of citrus and tart lemon curd are encouraged to bake a pie or purchase a slice on the celebrated day.

The Quakers are generally credited for creating lemon custard in the late 1700’s, but a Philadelphia-based pastry chef and businesswoman named Elizabeth Goodfellow expanded on the lemon custard and became known as the inventor of lemon meringue pie.

There are a number of ways to expand upon a basic lemon meringue pie recipe and make it your own. Some people add cocoa, coffee, or other flavors.

But if you’re not in the mood to improvise, feel free to try your hand at this set of instructions, which were shared with NBC’s Today Show by world-renowned celebrity chef Cat Cora:

Ingredients

Filling

1½ cans (21 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

6 egg yolks

1 10-inch graham cracker pie shell

Meringue Topping

6 egg whites

Egg white meringue powder, preferably Deco Whip

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions

1.Preheat oven to 300ºF.

2.In a bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, lemon juice and zest. Then, blend in the egg yolks.

3.Pour the filling into graham cracker pie shell.

4.Bake for 16 minutes or until firm to the touch in the middle.

5.Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Once cooled, transfer to the refrigerator to chill.

For the meringue topping

1.Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2.While pie is cooling, combine the egg whites and meringue powder and beat until soft peak form.

3.Gradually add in the sugar and keep whipping until stiff peaks form.

4.Spread the meringue heavily on top of the cold pie.

5.Bake for 12 minutes until golden brown.

6.Let the pie cool, then garnish with raspberries, slice and serve.

Click here for the full recipe.