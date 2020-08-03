New Louisiana law allows more doctors to prescribe medical marijuana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana State Legislature passed several new last going into effect on Aug. 2, 2020.

One of those laws includes the medical marijuana mandates.

Previously, less than 40 doctors were able to prescribe the prescription drug. Now, any doctor or physician is able to for a debilitating condition.

Those conditions include things like anxiety, PTSD or Alzheimer’s among a list of others.

You would not need a medical card. You just need to have a discussion with your doctor to see if the treatment would be best.

“This is a discussion between the doctor and the patient about that patient’s condition. So patients have to go see their doctor who knows them the best,” Wellcana President John Davis said. “Talk about the patient’s medical condition and whether medical marijuana might be helpful to treat the symptoms of that patient’s conditions.”

All of the prescriptions are tracked by the prescription monitoring program. This is so people do not abuse the system set in place.

Previously, roughly 1,600 people in the entire state were using cannabis for medical purposes according to Davis. Now, with the new law, the number could reach up to 3.5 million people.