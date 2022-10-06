NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new study shows that Louisiana is one of the top states in the nation for violent crime, however, the

New data from the FBI, gathered by law experts at Jorge Vela Law, shows that Louisiana ranks fifth for the highest violent crime rate nationwide with 639 violent crimes for every 1,000 people. Just ahead of the Bayou State are Arkansas, Tennessee, New Mexico, and interestingly enough, Alaska rang in with the highest rate of violent crime of 837. See the top 10 states with the highest and lowest crime rates below.

The report says most of the victims of these crimes were aged between 20-29, with the relationship to the offender being unknown. However, it’s important to note that the New Orleans Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, Shreveport Police, and Lafayette Police all neglected to report any of their stats to the FBI. The FBI also alerted law enforcement agencies that it has a new system that requires different steps to report those crime stats.

The NOPD said in a statement that it’s still in the process of making the change and once it does, the state will have new data.

US States with the highest rates of violent crime 

State   Population   Violent crime   Violent crime rate per 100,000   Rank 
    Alaska   731158   6126   837.849   1 
    New Mexico   2106319   16393   778.277   2 
    Tennessee   6886834   46328   672.704   3 
    Arkansas   3030522   20363   671.93   4 
    Louisiana   4645318   29704   639.44   5 
    Missouri   6151548   33385   542.709   6 
    South Carolina   5218040   27691   530.678   7 
    South Dakota   892717   4476   501.391   8 
    Arizona   7421401   35980   484.814   9 
    Michigan   9966555   47641   478.009   10 

US States with the lowest rates of violent crime 

State   Population   Violent crime   Violent crime rate per 100,000   Rank 
    Hawaii   1407006   3576   254.157   10 
    Idaho   1826913   4432   242.595   9 
    Wyoming   582328   1364   234.232   8 
    Rhode Island   1057125   2440   230.815   7 
    Virginia   8590563   17925   208.659   6 
    New Jersey   8882371   17353   195.365   5 
    Connecticut   3557006   6459   181.585   4 
    Vermont   623347   1081   173.419   3 
    New Hampshire   1366275   2000   146.383   2 
    Maine   1350141   1466   108.581   1 