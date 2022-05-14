BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, numerous studies have revealed that it’s often the women in a family who are often expected to play the role of primary nurturer and caregiver.

According to one 2016 study, more than 75% of all caregivers were female, and appeared to spend as much as 50% more time providing care than males.

Based on these statistics, it’s no wonder that many women feel as tough they’re taking care of everyone except for themselves.

But this can be detrimental when it comes to ignoring one’s own health needs.

Dismissing painful symptoms, putting off doctor’s visits, and ignoring one’s mental and emotional well-being can lead to a fatal outcome.

Ever aware of this problem, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health (OWH) implemented the annual observance of National Women’s Health Week (NWHW) to motivate women and girls to take some time to focus on their individual health needs.

OWH also encourages everyone, including men, to use the special week to actively support the women in their lives by encouraging them to take steps to improve their overall health.

This year, NWHW takes place from May 9-15, and it’s a hefty reminder that having a “me-first” attitude when it comes to making one’s healthcare a priority is a must.

The city of Baker issued a May 12 notice to locals, reminding them of the many health-related resources that area women can make use of.

The City of Baker provided the following links from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH) to help women improve their physical and mental health:

Stress | NCCIH (nih.gov)

Relaxation Techniques: What You Need To Know | NCCIH (nih.gov)

Yoga: What You Need To Know | NCCIH (nih.gov)

Health Topics A-Z | NCCIH (nih.gov)



Click here for more information on NWHW.