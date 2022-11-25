LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Jarreau man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.

McMillian went into a ditch and hit a private driveway. Troopers say he died as a result of the crash.

A routine toxicology sample was taken, but McMillian wore a DOT-approved helmet.

This is an open investigation.