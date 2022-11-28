MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a special event is being held at ULM Brown Auditorium by St. Frederick High School, featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hill. Stephen Hill is a nationally recognized speaker on substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness who has a truly inspiring comeback story that everyone should hear.

Hill will share his cautionary story about addiction as well as his inspiring comeback story about a young man’s battle with addiction and journey to recovery. This event is free and open to the public.