MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male standing five foot and four inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Brown is believed to be near his residence or around Desiard Street. He is suffering from a medical condition and may be confused.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.