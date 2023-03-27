JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided an update on the damage caused by the severe weather and tornadoes that hit the state on Friday, March 24.

MEMA confirmed that there were 21 storm-related deaths. There were 13 deaths in Sharkey County, three in Carroll County, three in Humphreys County and two in Monroe County.

People have reported 1,621 homes that were damaged by the storm in the seven affected counties. MEMA reported the following preliminary damage:

Monroe County – 1,476 homes, 29 public roads and 3 utilities

Montgomery County – 49 homes, 4 public roads and 1 public office building

Humphreys County – 55 homes

Carroll County – 24 homes and 3 public roads

Panola County – 15 homes and 12 public roads

Grenada County – 1 home

Prentiss County – 1 home

Some school districts reported damage from the storm. The New Albany School District saw some structural damage.

The South Delta School District reported that no school buildings were destroyed, but there was roof damage. Schools will be closed until further notice.

The Amory School District saw roof damage to a high school. Schools will be closed at least through March 31. Schools in the Carroll County School District will be closed at least through March 28.

MEMA updated shelter locations for Sharkey County. The National Guard Armory shelter is being relocated to South Delta Elementary School at 138 Weathers Avenue in Rolling Fork.

The Old Amory National Guard Building located at 101 South 9th Street in Amory will still be used as a shelter with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations offering food at this site.

The Humphrey County Multipurpose Building located at 417 Silver City Road in Amory is now being used as a feeding location only.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will open all WIN job locations from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, to assist residents with filing claims and other appropriate information. More information can be found on MDES’s website.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who have lost food due to a disaster must request a replacement at their local Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) office within ten days of the disaster. Households can submit the replacement request using mail, email or by using the upload feature on the MDHS website.

The Department of Mental Health reports that the Region 6 Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) is responding to the community to bring supplies and meet mental health needs. Those specialists are available to provide services in the community for anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The DMH Helpline is also available for information and referral services and can be reached at 1-877-210-8513.