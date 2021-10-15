FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to run U.S. health insurance programs, putting in place a key player who’ll carry out his strategy for expanding affordable coverage and reining in prescription drug costs. Obama-era policy adviser Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which also administers children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Medicare open enrollment is now open for medicare beneficiaries through Dec. 7, according to a news release.

During this period of open enrollment, consumers are advised to review their Medicare coverage and select the best coverage for their health care needs. Medicare beneficiaries may contact the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) for help with navigating through the open enrollment process.

Beneficiaries may contact 1800-259-5300 extension 2 or by logging onto www. ldi.la.gov

For beneficiaries with current coverage and will have coverage for 2022 and wishes not to make any changes will not need to take any action to keep their current coverage.

To sign up and get important news along with updates by email from Medicare visit Medicare.gov