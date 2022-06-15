COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On June 15, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington announced the investment of new technology to help doctors and cancer patients tackle cancer early on.

GE Healthcare’s Discovery™ IQ PET/CT system will launch this summer and be able to pinpoint the smallest tumors and lesions due to the high sensitivity of the PET technology.

The Discovery IQ will allow fast and efficient scanning, which enables both half the PET dose and half the scan time.

The quick scans are helpful for elderly or sick patients that cannot hold still for a long time.

“Mary Bird Perkins has long prided itself on being on the leading edge of cancer care, and GE

Healthcare’s Discovery IQ PET/CT system will allow for the Cancer Center to continue leading the way

with advanced early disease detection capabilities as well as tools to ensure patients’ optimal response

to treatments,” said Dr. R. Scott Bermudez, radiation oncologist, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in

Covington.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington received a three-year accreditation from The Commission on Cancer that highliggted the exemplary standard of care provided at the Cancer Center.

“Our achievements such as the recent accreditation fuels us to do even more for patients,” Miranda said. “Upgrading to this new technology is the next step in raising the renowned level of care the Cancer Center has become synonymous with.”

