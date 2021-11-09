Louisiana toddler gives the gift of life six times over after deadly crash involving impaired driver

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been 18 days since 9-year-old Abby Douglas was killed by what Louisiana State Police call an ‘impaired driver.”

The deadly crash took place in Gretna around 8 p.m. and Abby died two dies later in the hospital.

The mother of Abby Douglas posted these pictures of the crash scene.



Images courtesy of Sarah Douglas

According to the Louisiana State Police, “58-year-old Wendell Lachney was driving a 2020 Infinity Q50 south on LA 23 at a high rate of speed and rear ended a 2014 Toyota Sienna, which was also traveling south on LA 23.”

The force of the crash pushed the Sienna into a vehicle in front of it. That vehicle was a 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Abby Douglas was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Lachney was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old is facing multiple charges including:

Vehicular Homicide

Reckless Operation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Open Container

Seatbelt Violation

In the aftermath of this deadly crash, the mother of Abby Douglas recently shared this message on Facebook about who she calls, “My Love; My Light:”

Received this message in the middle of a long day of appointments after #WendellLachney chose to drive after smoking marijuana and drinking whiskey for 4 hours, slammed into the rear of my minivan, and killed our darling Abby. She saved 6 human beings. My love; My light. 💗 #abitails #abbyslight #DontDrinkAndDrive #MakeBetterChoices #BoomBaby Abby’s Light

Abby’s organs helped save 6 lives according to a text message shared by the 9-year-old’s mom.

Image courtesy of Sarah Douglas

Now, a friend of the family has created a petition to push for the maximum sentence for Wendell Lachney in this case.

The petition along with details from the bond hearing provided by Katie Phillips can be found here.