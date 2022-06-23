BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the roadways are getting dangerous this time of year, Louisiana State Police want you to put the distractions down and focus on driving.

“This is known as the 100 deadliest days of summer for our young drivers,” said Louisiana State Trooper Christian Reed.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it’s one of the most freeing times for people as they’re off from school and traveling for vacations. However, Trooper Reed said it’s also the season when people must be most careful on the roadways.

“Well, during the peak travel times, we’re going to see a lot of that on July 4th, Memorial Day, Labor Day. Those types of things,” Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Communication Director Rodney Mallett.

“Impaired driving, not wearing a seatbelt, driving over the post, the speed limit, and also distracted. Troop A has investigated 37 fatality crashes this year alone,” said Reed.

Mallet said they’ve seen the number of crashes rise compared to last year.

“We’re averaging about three a day, which is incredibly high,” he stated.

There’s also been an increase in the number of youth involved in these wrecks.

“Especially with younger drivers who don’t drive during the day when they’re in school. But now they’re going to be going to work, going to a friend’s house doing something fun. So it’s a different driving pattern in the summer,” added Mallett.

Although more people tend to be on the roadways during the summertime, DOTD said there are a few things that you can do to help prevent horrific scenes.

“Put the phone down. Don’t drive impaired. Uber or Lyft or taxi, and if we could all remember to wear our seatbelt, then we would see the numbers go down,” said Mallett.

Young drivers not following the rules has also been a problem.

“Teens are only able to drive at certain times and with the appropriate number of occupants,” Reed explained.

Reed said they’re even getting money from the government to help with patrols.

“A seatbelt grant, and that’s something designed to enforce particular seatbelts. So that is something that we have constantly done over time and we will continue to do,” he said.

If you stop by Louisiana State Police Troop A Headquarters on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. they will inspect your car seats to make sure they’re secure and that children are properly restrained. More information can be found here.