WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall released some safety tips that residents should adhere to following a disaster, especially those recently affected by the storms that hit portions of the Ark-La-Miss, on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022.

Generators and Power Outages safety tips:

  • Operate generators in ventilated locations outdoors away from all doors, windows and vent openings.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.
  • Place generators so that exhaust fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings in the building.
  • Make sure to install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for correct placement and mounting height.
  • Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling.
  • Never refuel a generator while it is running.
  • Store fuel for the generator in a container that is intended for the purpose and is correctly labeled.
  • Store the containers outside of living areas.
  • Always assume fallen power lines are energized. Stay away from the area and report any downed lines to authorities immediately.
  • Unplug appliances and other electrical items, such as computers and televisions, to prevent damage from power surges.
  • Never use candles for emergency lighting. Use flashlights and stock up on batteries.
  • Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency.
  • Clear driveway and front walk of debris, if possible. This will provide easy access to your home.