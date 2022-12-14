WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall released some safety tips that residents should adhere to following a disaster, especially those recently affected by the storms that hit portions of the Ark-La-Miss, on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022.
Generators and Power Outages safety tips:
- Operate generators in ventilated locations outdoors away from all doors, windows and vent openings.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.
- Place generators so that exhaust fumes can’t enter the home through windows, doors or other openings in the building.
- Make sure to install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for correct placement and mounting height.
- Turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling.
- Never refuel a generator while it is running.
- Store fuel for the generator in a container that is intended for the purpose and is correctly labeled.
- Store the containers outside of living areas.
- Always assume fallen power lines are energized. Stay away from the area and report any downed lines to authorities immediately.
- Unplug appliances and other electrical items, such as computers and televisions, to prevent damage from power surges.
- Never use candles for emergency lighting. Use flashlights and stock up on batteries.
- Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency.
- Clear driveway and front walk of debris, if possible. This will provide easy access to your home.
