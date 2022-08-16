LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ochsner Lafayette General is expanding their physical therapy and sports performance protocols with a new partnership.

Ochsner Lafayette General announced an exclusive five year partnership with internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Dr. Andrews is a Louisiana native and is known for his skills as an orthopedic surgeon performing procedures on several high-profile athletes including retired saints quarterback Drew Brees, Michael Jordan and Brett Favre. “You can do or be the best sports medicine orthopedic center in this area but to go beyond that you have to have research and education as part of what you do.”, says Dr. Andrews as he announced his partnership with OLG.

Representatives say the partnership was one of only 20 entered, allowing sports doctors and medical professionals access to Dr. James Andrews’ best practices and teachings. “My job is to try to stimulate them and give them ideas on how to grow and be better sports medicine doctors,” says Dr. Andrews.

Brian Etier, Co-Medical Director of Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine says the new partnership pushes the hospital one step closer to reaching their goal of transforming Louisiana into a healthier state. “We take care of 28 high schools and over 8,000 student athletes. The ability to care for them, increases our best practices and takes the expertise from Dr. Andrews and implement that into our practice. It’s going to be really powerful for the community.

Dr. Andrews says one of his main concerns is minimizing injuries among young athletes. “They’re having adult type injuries that require adult type surgeries when they are only 14 years old. We don’t need that.”