BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday.

Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year.

Walgreens says that during the week of Oct. 10, flu activity was the highest in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Several major cities, including New Orleans, were designated the top ten areas with the most widespread flu activity.

Walgreens listed New Orleans as the fifth largest flu activity in a city.

Top 10 States with Highest Flu Activity

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Arkansas

8. South Carolina

9. Puerto Rico

10. North Carolina

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot, the updated COVID-19 booster, or other routine immunizations at Walgreens, click here.