WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana, reaching a five-year high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging citizens to receive their vaccinations for this flu season. Below are the locations that will be providing vaccinations locally and the time and day that citizens can receive them.
|Day/Date
|Time
|Location
|Vaccine
|Wednesday, November 30
|9 AM – 12 PM
|The Renewal Center at 722 Adams St., Monroe
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Saturday, December 3
|10 AM – 1 PM
|Marbles Recreation Center Resource Fair at 2950 Renwick St., Monroe
|COVID-19 and Flu
|Sunday, December 4
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Greater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center, 301 Sherrouse Ave., Monroe
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Monday, December 5
|10:30 AM – 12 AM
|Jackson Parish Council on Aging, 120 Polk Ave., Jonesboro
|COVID-19 and Flu
|Tuesday, December 6
|10:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|Lincoln Parish Council on Aging, 1000 Saratoga St., Ruston
|COVID-19 and Flu
|Wednesday, December 7
|12 PM – 2 PM
|LA Healthcare Connections Community Baby Shower, Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., Monroe
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Friday, December 9
|9 AM – 11 AM
|Longleaf Estates, 149 Bellwood Dr., Quitman
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Friday, December 9
|1 PM – 3 PM
|Caney Creek Apartments, 619 E. Main St., Jonesboro
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Saturday, December 10
|8 AM – 1 PM
|Delhi Resource Fair and Vaccine Event at Richland Learning Center, 119 Charter St., Delhi
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Monday, December 12
|9 AM – 12 PM
|People United Vaccine Clinic, 2101 Tower Dr., Suite A, Monroe
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Tuesday, December 13
|10 AM – 2 PM
|Ruston Housing Authority, 615 N. Farmerville St., Ruston
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
|Thursday, December 15
|9 AM – 12 PM
|Robinson Williams Community Center Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic, 1510 Elm St., Bastrop
|COVID-19 and Flu
|Saturday, December 17
|10 AM – 1 PM
|Breakfast with Santa at Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., Monroe
|COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox
In addition to reminding Louisianans to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, the Louisiana Department of Health is marking American Diabetes Month this November to highlight a serious health issue. For more information on American Diabetes Month, click HERE.