WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana, reaching a five-year high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging citizens to receive their vaccinations for this flu season. Below are the locations that will be providing vaccinations locally and the time and day that citizens can receive them.

Day/Date Time Location Vaccine Wednesday, November 30 9 AM – 12 PM The Renewal Center at 722 Adams St., Monroe COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Saturday, December 3 10 AM – 1 PM Marbles Recreation Center Resource Fair at 2950 Renwick St., Monroe COVID-19 and Flu Sunday, December 4 10 AM – 2 PM Greater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center, 301 Sherrouse Ave., Monroe COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Monday, December 5 10:30 AM – 12 AM Jackson Parish Council on Aging, 120 Polk Ave., Jonesboro COVID-19 and Flu Tuesday, December 6 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM Lincoln Parish Council on Aging, 1000 Saratoga St., Ruston COVID-19 and Flu Wednesday, December 7 12 PM – 2 PM LA Healthcare Connections Community Baby Shower, Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., Monroe COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Friday, December 9 9 AM – 11 AM Longleaf Estates, 149 Bellwood Dr., Quitman COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Friday, December 9 1 PM – 3 PM Caney Creek Apartments, 619 E. Main St., Jonesboro COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Saturday, December 10 8 AM – 1 PM Delhi Resource Fair and Vaccine Event at Richland Learning Center, 119 Charter St., Delhi COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Monday, December 12 9 AM – 12 PM People United Vaccine Clinic, 2101 Tower Dr., Suite A, Monroe COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Tuesday, December 13 10 AM – 2 PM Ruston Housing Authority, 615 N. Farmerville St., Ruston COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox Thursday, December 15 9 AM – 12 PM Robinson Williams Community Center Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic, 1510 Elm St., Bastrop COVID-19 and Flu Saturday, December 17 10 AM – 1 PM Breakfast with Santa at Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., Monroe COVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

In addition to reminding Louisianans to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, the Louisiana Department of Health is marking American Diabetes Month this November to highlight a serious health issue. For more information on American Diabetes Month, click HERE.