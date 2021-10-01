Livingston Parish teen fights for his life while making every day count

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — 13-year-old Adrean Hawthorne was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy in 2018.

In August 2021, Adrean decided to stop taking his medication and live a normal life.

“One day he just talked to me and his dad and he just wants to do what normal kids do, he’s just tired of not being normal,” said mother Adreana Hawthorne Anderson.

Now Adrean’s goal is to live his life to the fullest. He created a bucket list of things to do before his lifeline cuts off.

“I want to go parasailing, see whales, go to some theme parks, going bungee jumping,” said Adrean.

The family has scratched off parasailing and touring a swamp from the bucket list.







Anderson wants to be able to complete his bucket list but transportation and finances are making it hard. She has to rent a car to do simple things with him like taking him grocery shopping.

Healthcare is also an issue. Adrean’s heart would be at a 70 if Medicare would cover oxygen, right now his heart function is at a 20.

“As a parent, your number one job is to protect your kid and if something is wrong you fix it but this is something that you can’t fix,” said Anderson.

Anderson is a mother of four. She says the day she found out about her firstborn’s condition — life was never the same.

“I didn’t know what to feel,” she said. “I was pregnant. I was scared. It was the worst feeling ever.”

What keeps Anderson going is her supportive husband.



“There are a lot of days where I cant get out of bed. There’s a lot of days I won’t cook, I won’t clean because I’m weak and he never complains,” she said.

Adrean wants to spend the next few months enjoying life with his hero and best friend, his mom.

“She helps me when I am mad and upset,” he said.

Adrean has a GoFundMe account that helps pays for medical bills and completing his bucket list. Those who want to contribute to Adrean can do so here.