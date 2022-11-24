NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans native Lionel Milton has unveiled his latest mural in Algiers Point.

Milton was recently commissioned by a local business owner to paint a a mural in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

Being inspired by the historic area, Milton was happy to add a little bit of color to the neighborhood.

“It is such a beautiful place,” said Milton. “I was inspired by the people, the architecture, the history and you know, the vibes.”

Other murals by Milton can be found across the city of New Orleans — in the Lower Garden District, Central City and the Marigny.

You can also check out more of Milton work on his website.