BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will hold a virtual talk on early breast cancer detection and prevention on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. central time.

Breast Cancer Awareness: Early Detection Saves Lives will be hosted by Dr. Chancellor Donald, Dr. Shawn McKinney, Gerrelda Davis and Cynthia Rabalais.

To register for the webinar, click here.