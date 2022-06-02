WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), opioid abuse remains an ongoing problem in Louisiana.

During a Wednesday, July 1 Port Allen event, LDH addressed the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse issues by means of a community outreach initiative.

LDH’s Office of Public Health (OPH) participated in the Capital Area Human Services, ‘Family & Friends Summertime Kickoff Driving into Recovery’ event held at Williams and Lee Park.

OPH encouraged participants to seek treatment for substance abuse by handing out food boxes, substance abuse literature, goodie bags, and even Narcan kits, which are kits with potentially lifesaving medications designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.

Image Credit: Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)

Click here to learn more about resources and treatments for opioid addiction.