BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Health Center Week (NHCW) is held from August 7 through August 13 and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) took a moment Thursday (August 11) to honor the many healthcare workers at Louisiana’s more than 260 health center sites.

On its official Facebook page, LDH said, “Happy #NationalHealthCenterWeek! Join LDH in honoring the hard work and dedication of community health centers and their frontline workers. Community health centers serve as beacons of strength, service and care in their communities, and they remind us that we all have a shared stake in public health. Thank you for always being there when we need you!”

NHCW was created to raise awareness about the goals and accomplishments of health centers in the U.S.

The official site for the honorary week suggests showing appreciation for the hardworking staff at these centers by lighting a candle for community health leaders and for patients who we lost.

The site adds that each day of NHCW 2022 is dedicated to a particular focus area:

Click here to learn more about the events that will take place in connections with NHCW.