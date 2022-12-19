BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Moms and dads will spend an average of 300 dollars on their kids’ toys this holiday season. But before you buy, make sure that the toys are safe.

“There’s so many things that happen to kids that we don’t expect,” claimed Carmen Millon, President/CEO, Better Business Bureau, South Central Louisiana.

Danger can be found everywhere. First know the basics of danger such as small parts, toxic substances, and warning labels. “That’s why they have the ages on the boxes. That tells you what is age appropriate for that particular toy,” explained Million.

President of Better Business Bureau, Carmen Million believes when purchasing a toy make sure it is age appropriate because if not it will cause harm. Another thing to pay attention to — is recalls. “According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, less than 20% of recalled toys were actually turned back in, which is a concern. there are over 300,000 products that are recalled,” she continued.

Recalled toys can lead to injuries and even death. Million says do not purchase recalled toys online just because its cheaper. “You really need to be concerned. If you find something online, you’re not sure about it. Go to CPSC dot gov and check that product out first before purchasing it,” she stated.

For more information on recalled toys visit here.