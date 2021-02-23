“I would never take back my journey with cancer for anything”: Baton Rouge native to be first cancer survivor in space

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux will make history when she becomes the first cancer survivor and first Cajun in space.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital announced Arceneaux was chosen to visit space with billionaire, Jacob Issaacman who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said. “I would not take back my journey with cancer.”

Arceneaux’s relationship with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital began when she was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was 10- years-old. After her treatment, she was determined that one day she would work for the hospital.

Arceneaux began her medical career in the emergency department at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

She’s been working at St. Jude as a physician assistant for almost a year.

“I think 10-year-old Hayley was tough and I think I would just tell her, she can do anything,” Arceneaux said.

St. Jude cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux holds a picture taken in 2002 of herself when she was in treatment on Friday, June 2, 2006 at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arceneaux wants her trip to bring hope to her patients, and encourage them to dream bigger.

“I really hope this mission just allows them to look towards their future and dream big,” she said.

She will begin her space training in the coming months and is set to take off later this year.

There are two spots left for the Inspiration4 Mission.

If you are interested, make your donation to be considered to be a part of the Inspiration4 Mission here.