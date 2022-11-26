SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.

For in nature, silence can be surprisingly loud.

Joe Drane, the naturalist at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, will be leading the silent hike on November 27 at 3:00 p.m., and there will be no speaking once the slow-paced hike begins until the great takes a short break in the middle of the trail.

Hiking is a great way to lower blood pressure and sugar levels, strengthen core muscles, protect bone density, commune with nature, and socialize—and those are certainly not the only benefits.

This wonderful opportunity to escape the madness of the fast-paced world is open to children and adults ages 8 and up. When the hike ends, there will be a discussion about the hike and the impact the silence had, should anyone wish to discuss their experience.

If you’re interested in going on the hike, make certain to wear comfortable clothes and appropriate footwear. Hiking shoes should support your ankles and already be worn in because you don’t want blisters to form when you’re on the trail. Make sure to bring your water bottle and nuts or an energy bar in case you get hungry.

The hike is free, but registration is preferred because space is limited. Call the park ahead of time to register at 318-929-2806 or register online here.