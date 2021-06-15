How comfortable are you about talking about your mental health? Levi Lindsay shares his story.

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) How comfortable are you about talking about your mental health? In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I met with Levi Lindsay whose story may sound familiar because it may be something that you are going through.

An argument can be made that stress is good. If you didn’t stress about anything certain things might never get done. If you don’t show up for your job, you might not end up having a job very long. However, there is the old phrase; “Too much of a good thing isn’t good.”

Levi is a hard-working, ambitious guy. He devoted three years of his life to a startup business but found himself staring at a crossroads in his life. He ended up missing a family members birthday party to go close a business deal.

He found himself at a crossroads as he realized that he was having anxiety attacks and burnout. This fun little pandemic thing didn’t help either. Levi’s wife told him that she “wanted her husband back”. I’m not going to tell you everything about Levi’s story in this article (that’s what the video is for, hint…watch the nearly seventeen minute video for the “rest of the story”) but I will tell you that he did something that changed his life.

LinkedIn is an interesting social media network with a business emphasis. You can see a lot of my articles and comments there. Levi is pretty active on the website as well. He told me about posting a question about how comfortable people were with talking about their mental health at work. It was interesting to note that while society has come a long way in the mental health conversation, there is still a lot of hesitancy on the subject. What is your opinion?

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that you know that likes a good story. Especially consider sharing this episode with anyone that you know that is struggling with anxiety and burnout. It just might help to know that you aren’t the only person out there with these feelings.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

