Health leaders encourage you to get a flu shot during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Health experts are pushing people to get the flu vaccine even more this year because of COVID-19.

“There’s the coronavirus going around and every year I try to get a flu shot. I’ve actually never had the flu,” said Tanya Hill who received her flu vaccine.

Doctors said the flu weakens the immune system and increases your chances of contracting the virus.

“We actually encourage vaccines. I have three sons. They’re all grown at this moment and they’ve all been vaccinated. I’m vaccinated and I believe in vaccines,” said Denise London with the Louisiana Department of Health.