BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Advisory Council discussed student growth and ways to invest available money.

“We’ve got both the public and private HBCU in the same room discussing issues that are very much relevant,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot.

Two hot topics of conversation among these leaders were funding and student opportunities.

“There have been a lot of reports in terms of some of the imbalances between funding for HBCUs and non-HBCUs,” said Presidential Advisory Board on HBCU Member Dr. Walter Kimbrough.

Dr. Walter Kimbrough says money is going untapped by Black universities across the country, so now The Biden Administration is looking to connect the two.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In terms of federal resources to make sure that HBCU has more access to some of the federal research dollars that already exist, Kimbrough explained.

The other way HBCUs can get money is through a land grant. Where federal money goes towards universities and states match what the government sends.

Dr. Kimbrough said universities have been missing out on billions of dollars.

“You could build a new academic complex, stated out everything that’s in it that benefits the entire campus,” he said.

Just like funding is important, they say, so are opportunities.

“There are a lot of good jobs here in Louisiana. Providing our students with a pathway to these great jobs is something we should all look forward to,” said Gallot.

About 200 students applied for the paid internship programs through the univerisities.

You remove the barriers that are existing between the student and this amazing opportunity,” he added.

To learn more about the internship program click here.