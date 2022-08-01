ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – It appears that over the last week, grass has found its way onto some roads in one West Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood.

One local resident and the Addis Police Department are pointing out the dangers that leaving grass in the road can be for local motorcyclists.















Images – Viewer submitted and used with permission

A concerned citizen emphasizes that leaving grass in the road could possibly lead to two outcomes and they are listed below:

Eventually the grass will go to the drains and over time stop the drains up. One hard rain and flooding will come to the neighborhood

Grass on the roads is dangerous for a motorcyclist as it can lead to a bike going down or worse

The Addis Police Department has one motorcop and concerns over the potentially slippery situation led that officer to bring their concerns to the local council.

The council then passed an ordinance in the City of Addis which focuses on what they call, “prohibited discharges.”

The ordinance is found in full below:

It shall be unlawful for any person, residential participant or collector of garbage to deposit, throw or sweep into or upon any street, avenue, alley, parking, sidewalk or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in the town any garbage, paper, rubbish, grass, weeds, tree trimmings, dirt, trash, grass clippings, leaves, or other debris or waste produced in conjunction with yard maintenance or gardening or other refuse of any kind. A homeowner is responsible to ensure that any persons hired to cut their grass or maintain their yard abides by this section. Any prohibited discharge which inadvertently is caused to enter the street, avenue, alley, parking, sidewalk or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground of the town shall be promptly removed.

If a citation is given out, the recipient could face a maximum fine of $500 along with court costs, an officer(s) subpoena fee and possibly up to 30 days in jail.

The concerned citizen has this message for anyone who may leave grass in the street, “don’t be lazy, either put it in your garbage can or blow it back into your yard.”