ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Glass Act Recycling has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.

This year’s grant of $7,095 will support Glass Act’s educational center, The Looking Glass, with an 8-minute informative video with the singular purpose of educating the public to the reasons for recycling, the process, and the unlimited ways that glass can be repurposed. The Looking Glass will be free and open to the public. Those groups that benefit from the center include but aren’t limited to citizens dropping off glass, general visitors, local media, environmental groups, municipalities, and student groups of all ages.

“We believe this grant will enable us to reach thousands of residents in central Louisiana and, through informative video, change the trash disposal habits of all ages. Glass does not decompose for over a million years, which means every glass jar and bottle saved from the landfill has an immediate impact on our environment.”

The success of this project will be demonstrated by our, well informed, citizens taking pride in their neighborhoods by recycling, repurposing and reusing glass. Glass is Not Trash!

About Glass Act Recycling

Glass Act Recycling is a non-profit organization with a goal of reducing glass waste in the local landfill while simultaneously creating new products from the recycled glass both for practical and creative endeavors. To learn more about this full-circle recycling center, visit www.glassactrecycling.com.

About Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To learn about our network of Community and University Affiliates, grant opportunities, educational programs, and ways to get involved, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is an Affiliate of Keep American Beautiful.