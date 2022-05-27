BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It can seem like there are more than a dozen restaurants on every major street in Baton Rouge.

With so many tempting options available, it’s all too easy to replace a visit to the gym with an extra meal or two or four.

But with summer’s blazing temperatures just around the corner, it can be advantageous to shed excess fat (which acts as a natural insulator and makes one more susceptible to heat-related illness) by implementing a balanced workout into your weekly schedule.

How much exercise is recommended?

According to the federal government, health experts recommend that each week, adults get at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity physical activity (such as walking) in addition to two days of muscle strengthening activity (such as lifting weights).

Where can I have fun and work out in Baton Rouge?

Fortunately, Baton Rouge has a lot more to offer than great food. It’s also home to a host of activities that allow for the recommended amount of physical activity, as well as the opportunity to enjoy beautiful scenery and have fun while working out.

Four ways to get in shape in and around the capital area are listed below:

Participate in HealthyBR’s Fitness Rocks event and other programs

In 2009, the City of Baton Rouge began to sponsor a health and wellness initiative called HealthyBR. One of the events that HealthyBR launched was ‘Fitness Rocks,’ which is an hour-long workout for the entire family that happens once a month and can be either watched/live streamed on YouTube or joined in-person.

Tour the city on a bicycle

There are more than a few scenic bike paths and trails in Baton Rouge that are perfect for people who want to explore the city on two wheels. Some of the trails are listed below:

And you don’t have to bike alone, you can always join one of the bicycling groups listed below:

Join a local Zumba class

A program in Baker called ‘225 Holistic Fitness’ offers Zumba classes that are both in-person and virtual.

Click here for more information.

Enjoy a walk

If group workouts and cycling aren’t your style, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a picturesque walk along one of the city’s trails.

A list of walking trails can be found below:

So, while the capital area’s food scene is awesome, so are its many locations and activities that allow for a great workout.