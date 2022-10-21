NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Former Senator Karen Carter Peterson has been temporarily disbarred from practicing law. Peterson pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August for diverting more than 94-thousand dollars in campaign funds for her personal use.

Along with that, Peterson also resigned from the state senate saying she was struggling with depression and gambling addiction.

The court says that in five years they will give her the chance to demonstrate that she should practice law again. Her sentencing on the wire fraud plea will be in December.



