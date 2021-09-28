Five people taken to hospital after nursing home carbon monoxide leak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered at a local nursing home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Sterling Place Nursing Home at around 10:45 a.m. where people were evacuated from the fourth floor of the building.

The leak came from a vent pipe on the broiler, BRFD said. The boiler was turned off and pressure positive ventilation was used to clear the air.

Sterling Place issued a statement regarding the incident: