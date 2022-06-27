NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (June 26) evening house fire in New Roads led to the temporary closure of False River Road and left more than one firefighter with heat exhaustion, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the blaze occurred at a residence on False River Road and was extinguished shortly after 5 p.m.

The firefighters who suffered heat exhaustion are expected to recover, and False River Road has been reopened.

Officials with BRFD say the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.