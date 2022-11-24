BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing.

After getting shot in the back, and seeing his teammates killed, it’s been hard for Mike. McKernan says the family is relying on their faith to get them through this. His mother wants people to know that Mike is much more than a star football player, but a son. After this traumatic incident, McKernan says there might be a new beginning for Mike.

“Maybe football while it was everything to him, may not be that anymore,” said McKernan. “There may be bigger purposes for him down the line. It’s been a surreal experience to think that someone who has grown up in our household, who is Brenda who works for me, that their son, that an all-star all-state athlete elite football player, was shot in a mass shooting.”

McKernan says that the university has been very attentive in providing Mike with care. He was released from the hospital a couple of days ago but will make a full recovery.

Three other people were shot and killed in this tragic shooting. One other person is also recovering from their injuries. With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Hollins family is spending some quality time with their son. We’ll hear from Mike’s family on Friday.