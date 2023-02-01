WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 19, 2023, Fair Park Baptist Church will host its Champions of Faith event, which is a night of worship and faith-building stories for women. The event will include speakers such as Cancer Survivor and mother of three Amanda Alsup, Founder of The Vine Bethany Wilson, and Congresswoman Julia Letlow.

The event will start at 5 PM and the church is located at 4412 White’s Ferry Road in West Monroe, La.