BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to experts, Louisiana is home to 48 species of snakes and only seven of these species are venomous.

That said, most Louisianans don’t want snakes making their way into their homes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) used Wednesday, August 31 to shed light on how locals can make their homes unattractive to these critters and provided additional information on local species of snakes.

The information was provided via an episode of ‘Conservation Conversations’ that featured State Herpetologist Keri Lejeune, Brad “Bones” Glorioso of Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts, as well as two snakes named Alphonse and Boots.

Image Credit: LDWF

During the episode, Lejeune was asked what a person should do if they see a snake on their property.

She advised, “If you see a snake in your yard, more than likely it is nonvenomous. That being said, if you leave the snake be, they usually don’t want anything to do with you.”

Lejeune continued, “More than likely, they’re going to leave on their own. So, you just give them a little bit of time to move through. If they’re in your home, that’s a different story… on our website we have a list of our Nuisance Wildlife Control operators.”

These operators can come to your aid should you find a snake in your home.

Click here to view the list of Nuisance Wildlife Control operators.

The full episode of this week’s Conservation Conversations, which is just over 41 minutes in length, is available to view HERE via Facebook.