MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A proposed ordinance to sell immovable property at 1400 and 1401 Stubbs Avenue in Monroe was up for introduction at the Tuesday night Monroe City Council meeting. Cole Sullivan plans to buy it for Legacy Recovery Services, a clinically low-level intensity program for individuals recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

We believe that it would not be good for this community. I believe that it will cause a possible increase in crime and a possible decrease of the value of our property in this area. Carolyn Hunt, Pastor- Walk In the Word Kingdom Church.

The proposed rehab facility would sit within 50 feet directly across the street from the church which operates an elementary school. The treatment center would house between forty and fifty men.

We have a school in our church so we are concerned about the safety of our kids. We are not just directly concerned, the church is also concerned about safety. Carolyn Hunt, Pastor- Walk In the Word Kingdom Church.

The Monroe City Council has decided to postpone a decision on the matter until its second meeting in October.