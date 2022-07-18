BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – South Louisiana’s blistering summertime temperatures can lead to the threat of heat-related illness.

For this reason, experts say it’s essential that capital area residents stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

But this is difficult for many. According to one study, 75 % of people in the U.S. are chronically dehydrated.

How Much Water Should We Drink?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that daily water intake recommendations vary by age, sex, pregnancy status, and breastfeeding status. And the Mayo Clinic advises that most healthy people can stay hydrated simply by drinking water and other fluids anytime they feel thirsty.

Staying Hydrated When You Don’t Like Water

But how can a person stay hydrated if they dislike the taste of water?

Dr. Madelyn Fernstrom shared her advice on the matter in an MSNBC article.

A brief summary of three of her suggestions can be found below:

Stock up on seltzer or other bubbly water-based drinks

Relatively healthy drinks like Spindrift Sparkling Water and Waterloo Sparking Water can be a refreshing and flavorful option when it comes to hydration.

Make your own flavored water

Keep it natural by adding a chunk of fruit (fresh or frozen), cucumber, or sprigs of mint to plain or sparkling water. Dr. Fernstrom suggests squeezing the fruit before plopping it in the glass for a nice boost in flavor.

Eat plant-based foods with a high water content

Enjoy meals that include vegetables with a high water content such as cucumbers, celery, cauliflower, spinach, broccoli, dark leafy greens and tomatoes (technically a fruit). You can also stay hydrated by snacking on fruits like especially watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, kiwis and oranges.

Getting enough water is essential to health and well-being.

The CDC says staying hydrated helps the body by:

Maintaining a normal temperature.

Lubricating and cushioning joints.

Protecting the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues.

Getting rid of wastes through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements.

Click here to read Dr. Fernstrom’s full article on how to stay hydrated.